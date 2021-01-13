Letter to the editor: Election was fraudulent

In response to Elaine Bauer's letter to the editor Jan. 10, first of all, by now it's history and he backed down, which was very disappointing. The election was fraudulent. I am not a fan of Daines on many counts but he sure got my vote in November because there was no way I could ever vote for Bullock for anything.
Bauer said Daines should go back to China. I think that's where the Biden crime family needs to go, except for the fact that they need to be in prison. China owns Joe.
Also, she refers to our country as a democracy. It is a republic.
Darlene Luoma
Red Lodge