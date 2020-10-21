 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Election workers are dedicated

Letter to the editor: Election workers are dedicated

The wild-eyed and hand-wringing predictions of voter fraud in the upcoming election are an insult to the many thousands of election officials and volunteers who will receive and tally our votes. Elections run smoothly and accurately because of their painstaking procedures and efficiency. I condemn the politicians who are trying to discredit the work of these dedicated individuals.

Karen Ferguson

Billings

