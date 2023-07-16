Come discover a hidden gem. Billings has a phenomenal new art gallery downtown. Electric Storm Gallery is a little off the beaten path (just north of Tiny's Tavern) but well worth finding. You'll know you're there because there is a stunning 8 foot long spider art piece attached to the side of the building.

Taylor Evans owns this gallery, and it is chock full of beautiful pieces from the new and up-and-coming, as well as from established Montana artists. Ms. Evans is a remarkable artist in her own right, and her work alone is worth the trip. But what makes this gallery really special is Ms. Evan's emphasis on creating a warm and inviting community space. I highly recommend checking the gallery out on a First Friday or during the Art Walk, as there is often live music, a food truck, pop-up vendors, and good food and drink. You'll want to spend an hour just hanging out. Electric Storm is open Wednesday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.