Letter to the editor: Eliminate public carrying of firearms

I am becoming increasingly concerned about the craziness of the gun debate. I find it impossible to understand how packing firearms of any kind, whether concealed or openly, to be in our community's best interests. It should not be a political issue. It is a public health issue in that it threatens the safety and welfare of our citizens.

I've always felt that packing guns around publicly (aside from a hunting environment) is a male thing that is somehow connected to one's feeling a need for a boost in one's macho image. Perhaps it is testosterone supplement.

The problem is that it takes little to tick off one of these guys and gunfire erupts. People get hurt or killed. It is beyond ridiculous that a gun should have been present in the first place.

We need to eliminate public carrying of firearms whether concealed or openly carried.

George Sorensen

Billings

