Letter to the Editor: Elk Foundation sells out elk

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation wants us to believe that massive clear-cuts in backcountry areas, oil drilling on the sagebrush plains and roads and ATVs all over the place are good for elk.

At least that’s what the group’s Director Kyle Weaver projects by giving cover to the Trump administration’s push to massively open up our public lands to development and motorized use of any and all types. Weaver joined Rep. Greg Gianforte for a celebration of a memo signing by Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue that is a total giveaway of the best of the best public lands in an effort to supposedly make them fireproof.

It’s a bunch of poppycock, and Montana hunters and anglers aren’t going to fall for it. Gianforte thinks he’s pulling a fast one over on us with this push, but Montana public land hunters know that this means the destruction of our best places with little oversight. They want to sidestep the very laws that have helped us protect these remarkable backcountry areas and with it the elk, deer and other wildlife that we hunt and enjoy.

RMEF used to have a conservation ethic. Now it’s a stooge for politicians like Gianforte who don’t have elk and elk habitat in mind at all.

Austin Turley

Molt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0