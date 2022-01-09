Letter to the editor: Elk hunting in Montana

I realize the elk hunting issue is very complicated and there doesn't seem to be a right answer for everyone. I am the first to admit I certainly don't have all the answers. There are many issues being discussed, but I am disappointed to see one that is not being addressed. That is the issue of allowing hunting on Forest Service lands.

Many permits in Region 7 do not allow harvesting elk on Forest Service lands. In District 705, a hunter cannot hunt on Forest Service land with a general season license. This just doesn't seem right. Many landowners charge huge fees or lease to outfitters, which they have the right to do. But these costs are not something the average Montana hunter can afford. When there is hunting pressure on private land, the elk move to adjoining Forest Service lands where there is no pressure because there is no elk hunting allowed.

This does nothing to reduce population numbers. It's also not fair to Montana hunters. I encourage all hunters to send an email to fwpwld@mt.gov or call FWP to get this language changed in the upcoming regulations. It doesn't solve all the problems, but it seems like a simple step that might help.

Duane Loken

Billings

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0