Letter to the editor: Ellis letter reeks of ignorance about black lives

The recent letter by Alvin Ellis Jr. is absurd and racist. Asserting that the culture of people of color is the problem is a statement of white privilege. Let’s begin with deconstructing the arguments made by Mr. Ellis. The lack of understanding of race and culture is part of the baseless assertions. Spinning statistics like single-parent households are the root of the problem and the Aid for Dependent Children destroyed the American family are rhetoric from someone who wants to live in the past.
Perhaps Mr. Ellis should spend time reading history to understand that people of color have been the recipients of red-lining, inequitable educational opportunities, lack of aggregate wealth, access to home mortgages and health care. The argument made by Mr. Ellis is the usual discourse that the systems, structures, institutions, and processes do not deny opportunities to anyone, rather it’s the culture of people of color. If they weren’t black they would be fine. See the racism there.
I would argue your culture of whiteness blinds you to systemic racism that is prevalent in the U.S. The whole premise of slavery was the belief that blacks were inferior to whites, which has justified the ongoing list of oppression to people of color, especially blacks. The fact that Obama was elected means the U.S. is not racist is right out of the Kudlow playbook. The letter reeks of ignorance of what it means to be black in America. Systemic racism is rampant and pretending it's not is obtuse.
Alyson Mike
Red Lodge