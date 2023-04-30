An open letter to Montana House Republicans:

Today I am embarrassed for you and for all Montanans. Zooey Zephyr should not have been censured. She should have been honored.

Instead of working on the people's business, the Republican-led legislature focused on hate and fear, driven by a national agenda to attack the rights and well-being of trans people. It is a smoke-screen to draw attention away from real issues.

There are so many important issues in Montana — education, low-income housing, the economy, gun control, and our natural environment. Why are Republicans wasting time on attacking the rights of trans people and their families? It is cruel and unjust. I am so disappointed in you, Sue. The people of Billings are embarrassed by your actions. Shame on you and your colleagues.

Jane Van Dyk

Billings