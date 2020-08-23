Letter to the editor: Embracing the 'liberal' label

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am sure everyone has noticed how the Republicans in the political commercials say the word, “Liberals,” with acrid contempt.

It is clear what Liberalism is opposed to, namely, political absolutism in all its forms, be they monarchist, feudal, military, clerical, autocratic or communistic. Liberal opposition endeavors to ensure that individuals and groups can resist any authoritarian demand, thus promoting the free exercise of religion (or not), of speech and of affiliation.

“Liberals got women the right to vote. Liberals got African Americans the right to vote. Liberals created Social Security and lifted millions of elderly people out of poverty. Liberals ended segregation and passed the Civil Rights Act. Liberals created Medicare. Liberals passed the Clean Air Act, and the Clean Water Act. What did Conservatives do? They opposed every one of these programs.

“So, when you try to hurl the word ‘Liberal’ at my feet, as if it were dirty and something I should be ashamed of, it won’t work, because I will pick up that label and wear it as a badge of honor!” (From “The West Wing” television series.)