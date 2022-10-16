Letter to the editor: Emma Kerr Carpenter knows what's important to families

Emma Kerr Carpenter has shown strong leadership in Helena representing Billings in House District 49. She fought to prevent a law that would have taken tens of millions of dollars away from critical services like addiction treatment and assistance for military veterans, as well as public land access and state parks.

Emma knows these critical priorities are important for Billings families and our community. Emma also sponsored legislation to reduce taxes for working Billings families and make sure renters' security deposits aren't wrongly withheld.

That's exactly the kind of leadership we need right now, at a time when so many families in our community are juggling expenses and cutting back to make ends meet. Vote for Emma Kerr Carpenter this November.

Beau Mulvaney

Billings