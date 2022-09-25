Letter to the editor: Encourage Tester to address Alzheimer's

At a time when more than 22,000 Montanans are living with Alzheimer’s, prioritizing how this devastating disease is addressed remains a critical issue for our country. On Sept. 10, we held the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Billings in order to raise awareness and funds for the fight against Alzheimer's and all other dementia. As executive director of the Alzheimer's Association Montana Chapter, it is my honor to advocate for those facing this terrible disease.

Much progress has been made in the fight against Alzheimer’s over the last decade thanks in large part to the National Alzheimer’s Project Act (NAPA). The NAPA Reauthorization Act would continue the work of the National Plan to build on the progress made in research, clinical and long-term care, and public awareness. The legislation emphasizes the importance of healthy aging and risk reduction for Alzheimer’s disease to reflect the new sixth goal of the National Plan.

Thankfully, Sen. Jon Tester can play an important role in addressing this critical issue. Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association in encouraging Tester to address the critical national public health challenge that Alzheimer’s poses by cosponsoring the NAPA Reauthorization Act. To learn more about this disease and how you can join in the fight to end Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org.

Jami Funyak

Alzheimer's Association MT Chapter

Billings