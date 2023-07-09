How short is our memory? In the 1970s the pseudo-scientists told us that the Earth is cooling and that by the year 2000 we wouldn’t be able to produce enough food to feed the every-growing population. Then we had a few years of warmer weather than average temperatures and the junk scientists told us that the world was warming, and we were going through a period of desertification and that the Earth would become uninhabitable by humans unless we quit burning fossil fuels.

Then they got it right when they said the climate was changing, which it has done since the beginning of time. Climate change is well-documented since the beginning of recorded history, which began well before the burning of fossil fuels.

They tell us CO2 emitted in the atmosphere by burning fossil fuels was causing the climate change. Presently 90% of greenhouse gases is water vapor, 6% CO2 and 4% other gases. CO2 is an essential element for the growth of everything green.

A NASA study found that over a 36-year period rising CO2 levels have added an area of green of deserts equivalent to twice the size of the U.S.

Forest fires in 2000 in Montana emitted as respirable particulate matter as much as Colstrip power units 1-4 would emit in 1,892 years (according to the MT DEQ and USFS statistics. For a 500-megawatt plant that would be about 5,000 years’ worth of burning coal and supplying electricity. For NO2, nitrogen dioxide, if would be 15 years’ worth. In addition, according to EPA’s AP42 handbook, 75 tons of volatile organics (creosotes, benzenes, etc.) were released by the 2000 fires in Montana.

We presently import nearly 75% of our lumber. What if we managed our forest for maximum sustained production? We would greatly reduce the forest fires, reduce our foreign trade deficit and make thousands of jobs while sequestering CO2 and adding oxygen to our atmosphere.

My conclusion: the climate scare is all about phasing out fossil fuels, which drives our economy.

Edgar Lewis

Lavina