Letter to the editor: Eroding liberty of one group threatens us all

How could anyone think that the murder of a child at any age is alright? A child just conceived has the blueprint for a life, a dream, and a contribution to make. That life could deliver us an Abraham Lincoln, Benjamin Franklin, Martin Luther King or any other rightly revered person. Give a life a chance. Besides that, it seems clear to me that a person conceived in America is an American and equal to any one of us.
Protection under the law is no small thing. No one would want it taken away. I believe that eroding the liberty of one group threatens us all. Life is opportunity, a chance to do whatever one is meant to do however great or small, easy or difficult.
Tana Kasten
Emigrant