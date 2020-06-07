Letter to the editor: Essentially, better off unemployed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We were "essential." Kept our jobs during the whole shutdown. Made us ineligible to get unemployment benefits and apparently any other kind of assistance, because, as I was told today, "You kept your job, you didn't lose anything." How wrong that is. I'm 57, have a full-time job at Walmart and a son that put $1,200 a month into my income. Well that's gone and until now I have been unable to replace the $1,200 a month.

A second job is now in my immediate future, but I'm behind on my bills and no one wants to wait. "You have a job, pay your bills," I'm told. I've always paid my bills the best I could. Still do, still will, but where's the assistance for those of us that put ourselves out there every day during COVID-19, risked our health, stayed away from our families, so that others would be safe and OK?

Last month I was one of the heroes. This month I'm just some non-bill-paying low-life that no one can be bothered with. Thanks, Montana, for making me "essential." I would be better off right now unemployed. Sometimes I guess doing the right thing just doesn't pay off.

Lynn Goodrich

Shepherd

