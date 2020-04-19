Letter to the editor: Everyday needs

Congratulations to the Yellowstone County COVID-19 Unified Health Command and the 25 member organizations of the Continuum of Care for developing and implementing the Isolation and Quarantine Site at MetraPark for homeless individuals and victims of domestic violence who have tested positive for COVID-19, or who are awaiting COVID-19 test results. Now these folks will have good medical care, a warm place to sleep, food to eat, access any time they need to toilets, and presumably, showers, mental health care and substance abuse resources. What a wonderful example of what can come out of our cooperative efforts as a community to ensure that our most vulnerable neighbors have the care they need during this terrible epidemic.

But wait! What will happen when these members of our community finish their isolation or quarantine time and heal from the effects of the virus? Will they be told to gather up their things and be sent out the door, having, once again, no warm, safe shelter at night, no easy access to toilets and facilities for cleaning up, and few opportunities for regular meals, except through the generosity of St. Vincent DePaul, the Salvation Army and a few other organizations? Dear friends, if we, as a community, can muster up the resources to provide for the basic needs of our homeless neighbors when they have, or are suspected to have, COVID-19, surely we can muster up the resources to provide for their basic needs every day. What do you think?