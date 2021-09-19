 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Everyone can make their own decision

Now people want to tell women if they may or may not have an abortion. Nobody except the woman having it should have a say. Everyone is having a fit because they are trying to make you get your COVID shots. I chose to get mine and the booster.

Problem here is everyone pro-abortion and everyone who wants to make their own decisions on shots need to get together and stand up for both causes. It is your right to not take the shot and a woman’s right to have or not have an abortion. Pro-choice means the woman chooses. The COVID shot is what each individual chooses. It is a win-win solution.

Betty Jean Mavity

Shepherd

