Letter to the editor: Everyone should register and then vote

With the 2022 midterms coming up in November it is imperative that everyone is registered to vote. Voting is a fundamental right given to all Americans, it doesn’t matter whether you’re a Democrat, Republican, or independent. Make your voice heard in these elections, for every vote is a vote to preserve our democracy.

Here’s what’s at stake in Montana: Native American voting rights. Ever since Republicans regained both houses in 2009, they have been working to limit Native American voting. There are no polling places on reservations so third parties would have to haul votes from the reservation to the nearest polling place. Everyone is aware that many Native Americans live below the poverty line and don’t have the capacity to leave the reservation often.

Another is higher education, if the Republicans get the super-majority here in Montana, then funding for higher education will start to slowly decline as it is right now for two-year colleges. Education pushes each person to be the best they can be for their academia. With lower funding, this will not be the case, less enrollment, little funding for programs essential to real-world experiences, etc.

So, if you care about these topics as much as I do, you’ll register to vote and make sure to vote in the primaries and the general elections when those come up. Your voice matters and should be heard. This is what America is about, power to the people.

Here is where you can register https://www.mtpirg.org/register

O’Shay Birdinground

Missoula

