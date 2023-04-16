The best choice for Billings Heights Water District Board of Directors is former Council member Frank Ewalt and former senator Doug Kary.

I’ve been associated with Doug Kary for years as he worked for us in the state Legislature. I was privileged to serve side by side with Frank Ewalt on the Billings City Council for three years. Both of these candidates bring a very good understanding of what it takes to hold government accountable to the needs of the residents.

We need leaders that can direct the district to provide a quality service while not inhibiting growth in our community. We need a district that can make news headlines on how new projects are being developed in the Heights, not stories on who is being sued on the water board or who is being unlawfully escorted out of a water board meeting by the police. All this cost precious time and attorney fees which are borne by us, the water district members.

Let's elect people with proven experience that can run a meeting with decorum, follow state laws and treat all issues and people with respect no matter how difficulty topic. Both Frank Ewalt and Doug Kary will serve the residents of the water district well. Please join me in supporting both Frank Ewalt and Doug Kary for Billings Heights Water District Board of Directors.

Roy Neese

Billings