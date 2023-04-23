Heights residents may receive notices stating “don’t be influenced by the new people running for the Heights Water Board.” The “new” people are Frank Ewalt, chair of the Heights Task Force and past city of Billings Council member and Doug Kary, who served in the Montana House before being elected to the Montana Senate for two terms.

The letter is unsigned supporting two incumbent board members. The letter says the “new candidates” are supportive of the city of Billings taking over the County Water Board. This is false.

The cost of water and development fees is higher now for the District ratepayers than for the city ratepayers. The cost of wholesale water to the District is projected to increase by 48.8% in FY2025 when the West End Water Plant is complete. The cost of water is about 40-50% of the district's operating costs which may require an increase of about 25%. City residents have been paying for the West End water plant for several years. The increases projected for city residents in FY25 is 9.5%.

When HB 675 is signed by Gov. Gianforte, the District board has an option to negotiate consolidation with the city of Billings. HB 675 lays out the financial issues that would need to be resolved and approved by City Council AND the District board.

Please vote for Frank Ewalt and Doug Kary. We need board members who are committed to following Montana law and will hold the management accountable.

Pam Ellis

Billings