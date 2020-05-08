Letter to the editor: Exposed should display sign

I don’t know how to share an idea on social media platforms, but something occurred to me, to help with the COVID-19 pandemic. What if you have been exposed, or you’re displaying symptoms but aren’t sure if you have the virus? To protect delivery people, neighbors and anyone knocking at your door. what if you had a red piece of paper displayed in your window? Everyone would know to be more cautious around you. Uneducated people may stigmatize people with red paper in the window, but it just goes to show they aren’t educating themselves about this pandemic and perhaps should read up on it, so as not to infect the rest of us.