Letter to the editor: Facebook has no right to ban Trump

I am a senior at Hobson High School and the censorship by big tech is something that has really caught my eye. This last week, we saw Facebook decide to continue their ban of former President Donald Trump. I think there has been a lot of bias on social media and big tech companies have no right to ban someone without a reasonable cause.
If they are going to ban people from their platforms they need to make it go both ways. There is often times when people who have liberal views were actually inciting violence and yet they faced no consequences. For instance, there was a liberal comedian named Kathy Griffin who posted a picture of herself holding a severed Trump head, yet she faced no consequences by the tech companies. The double standard is unreal and it has really brought to light the bias in our social networking and news media outlets.
Carson Stevenson
Hobson