Letter to the editor: Fact check all

I would like to applaud the letter from Susan Lyons in the Sunday, April 26, edition of The Billings Gazette. She is completely spot on, about the ubiquitous fact-checking about President Donald Trump. It is so annoying to read the “fact checking” on the most trivial comments Trump makes! Half the time, the comments were made in jest. Ms. Lyons is correct to ask where the fact checking is on Democrats? You rarely, if ever, publish some of the outright lies put forth by Rep. Adam Schiff, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, etc. That is one of the reasons Americans have lost faith in the media, it is totally one-sided and that side is far left of center.
Also, I wonder if anyone is now questioning the accuracy of the “climate change models” in light of how very far off the COVID-19 models have been.
Terrie Casey
Laurel
