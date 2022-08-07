Letter to the editor: Fact-checking Montana’s Steve Daines

Sen. Steve Daines just sent another of his regular emails to constituents across Montana, this one under the subject line “Recession is Here.” Dankly partisan, as always, and, as always, indifferent to the facts. Examples:

Recession isn't here. Not according to economists who know more about it than the senator does. The economy is slowing, mainly because the Federal Reserve is engineering a slowdown to blunt inflation. You remember inflation: it’s what had Daines fulminating last month. But a slower economy is not a recession.

There have been no “disastrous economic policies imposed by President Biden….” In fact, Daines and his fellow GOP senators — along with the DINO from West Virginia, Joe Manchin — have stymied most Biden initiatives.

What does Daines mean by the Democrats’ “reckless tax and spend” legislation? The “reckless tax” is a modest additional levy on individuals with incomes greater than $400,000 and on corporations with profits greater than $1 billion. The “spend” is the recently passed climate bill, what Daines derides as “hundreds of billions of dollars on the Green New Deal.” Given our climate crisis, it’s bound to be too little too late. But for a climate-change denialist like Daines it’s money squandered. (Between 2010 and 2020 the U.S. lost $300 billion on its fracking boondoggle. Just saying.)

We’re sadly familiar with Sen. Daines’ fact-free partisanship. “Recession is Here” only confirms our suspicions. Montana deserves thoughtful representation in Washington. Meanwhile we’re left wondering: who is Daines representing?

Bruce Lohof

Red Lodge