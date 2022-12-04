Letter to the editor: False assertions regarding Crazy Mountains land deal

“The ceremonial sites stay intact because of where they are. If they were lower down on the mountainsides, they would wash away during the annual spring or summer melt. In the jagged peaks of the Crazies, the snow pack is particularly intense, as is the flooding...Crow people have never thought of the Crazy Mountains as a destination for resource gathering and instead have considered it a place for ceremonial use… Elk and bison and other wildlife would congregate at lower elevations, and violent floods limited access into the range for the majority of the year.”