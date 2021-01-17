Letter to the editor: False claims are elixir for a madman

Sen. Daines and Rep. Rosendale, your constant drip of false claims dismissed by every court and state in our land is the elixir for a madman drunk on power. His supporters were so ginned up they break into our Capitol, so blinded by loyalty they refuse a simple mask to save the life of their mother or others. Who among us can turn this tide now?

With your elections to our House and Senate, you accepted the keys to check and balance this executive. Unfortunately, your blind eye to his misdeeds and your continued support for him above our laws and courts, health and science, and just plain common sense and decency is needlessly costing lives and fueling the tank of a man no longer safe to drive. It’s way past time to just take away the keys.

You need to accept responsibility for the gasoline you are pouring and remove him from the armored car. Tell the truth, honor this election, and apologize to the millions who voted through this pandemic.

We need to accept responsibility for trusting you with the keys, and decide if your actions warrant recall.

Karen Moses

Billings

