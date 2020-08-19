Letter to the editor: Fascist leadership

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madeleine Albright asks, “Why has the U.S. — at least temporarily — abdicated its leadership in world affairs? And why, this far into the 21st Century are we talking about Fascism?” Madam Secretary, in her book, “Fascism, A Warning,” goes on to answer, “One reason, frankly, is Donald Trump. The U.S. has had flawed presidents before, but we have not had a chief executive in the modern era whose statements and actions are so at odds with democratic ideals.”

“The Fascist Movement came into power thanks in part to a complete command of falsehoods: words were separated from their meaning and reduced to slogans” (Rob Riemen, “To Fight Against This Age”). Slogans like, “Make Our Fatherland Great Again” were used by Mussolini and Hitler in their fraudulent promises to make Italy and Germany great again. Mussolini hated the Jews and used that hate as a scapegoat, a common trait of fascism. Since Hitler admired Mussolini so much, he mimicked that hatred for the Jews but elevated his hate to a more insane level. This scapegoating was an effort to mask their own willful blindness and stupidity.

Putin uses the U.S. as a scapegoat for the unrest in the Middle East. Trump emulates Putin but uses the American Democrats and the news media as scapegoats for his own willful blindness and stupidity. At least Mr. Trump is very predictable and consistent in one thing: lying ad nauseam!