Letter to the editor: FBI's failure in Nassar case is 'criminal failure'

The recent story in the Gazette regarding Dr. Nasser and the egregious sexual attacks on hundreds of gymnasts did not include the names of the FBI agents who failed to protect these athletes.

It is important to always state their names. They have faced no criminal liability for what I would call their horrific criminal failure, a failure that resulted in more than 40 more girls being abused by Nassar. I have seen Nassar's picture all over TV news, but never the FBI agents. I wonder why. I wonder if the FBI is now accepting applications for agents who have child abuse records. The Department of Justice report by the OIG is readily available online. The two agents' names are W. Jay Abbott, and Michael Langeman.