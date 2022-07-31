 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Feds should pay families to care for elderly

Regarding the nursing homes due to close in Hardin and Bozeman. Those residents could be discharged to a family or person who will take them in, if the resident agrees. So, instead of paying the nursing home say $10,000 each month, pay the family who takes care of them $8,000 per month because the registered nurse would come by and visit and review the care plan. Could the governor write an executive order in cooperation with CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid) so that the reimbursement could go straight to the people. This way, a solution would solve the problem.

I care for my 91-year-old mother in cooperation with other women who would be homeless if they weren't with us — caring for one another. It works. Love is cultivated and practical needs are met.

Kathleen Gainor, RN

Providence, Rhode Island

