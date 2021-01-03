Letter to the editor: Felton deserving of Gazette's recognition

I was very pleased to see the Gazette Editorial Board’s Dec. 30 editorial with many good things to say about Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton. What a year John has had and instead of any positives or praise he has been met with mostly negative reactions. How he has held up so well and maintained a focused, positive attitude I do not know.

John is a personal close friend so let me speak from that perspective. John is one of the most caring and concerned people I know. He is intelligent, educated and thoughtfully committed to his work. John is a man of faith and makes no actions without meditation and prayer. Although his decisions may not always be popular, they are made thoughtfully and prayerfully.

I can think of no man I know I would rather have in that position watching over our healthcare needs at this point in time. I applaud you for recognizing John Felton.

David Bergeson

Billings

