We have become a country where just a few people, in comes cases one person, can make decisions for the rest of us. Banning books from our libraries, for example. In some states if one person objects to a book it is pulled. Is there a big barrel somewhere that these books are burned?

If you don’t like a particular book, fine, don’t read it, leave it on the shelf. Don’t make decisions for me or my children. This isn’t Russia or China.

There are people who think the various vaccines to prevent disease are bad for one reason or another. Fine, then don’t get vaccinated. Don’t try to prevent others who want the protection of a vaccine from being able to get it.

My friend, Noah Webster, in an early 1900s dictionary defined history as “facts and events arranged chronologically, with their causes and effects, knowledge of facts.”

We need to study all of our history. Some isn’t so nice, but we need to know it all. We can’t’ pick and choose. All of our history should be taught in our schools, age-appropriate lessons of course. Common sense, folks.

Sandy Weiss

Billings