Two items: A totalitarian government exists when one ideology controls all branches of government and the media. Regardless of whether one is liberal or conservative, we need an independent judiciary and a free press to protect us. Neither party should seek to control the judiciary branch of government. Let's not elect judges along party lines as was suggested by Representative Hertz in a recent report.

Second item: Attorney General Austin Knudsen declared that the United States was founded as a Christian nation. What he meant to say was that a founding principle of our country was freedom of religion. Mr. Knudsen, please refer to the First Amendment. It states "The First Amendment prevents the government from making laws that regulate an establishment of religion, or that prohibit the free exercise of religion."

Those who fight for freedom should fight for everyone's freedom, not just for those who agree with their way of thinking.

Andrew Laszlo

Billings