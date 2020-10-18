Letter to the editor: Fighting domestic violence

Domestic violence is a crime that thrives behind closed doors. Effectively combatting this scourge on society requires taking time to understand the importance and nuances of public safety. I am proud to support Senator Jen Gross, Senator Margie MacDonald, and Representative Kathy Kelker, because all three have prioritized legislation that helps law enforcement hold domestic abusers accountable.

One wouldn’t necessarily know that roughly half of strangulation cases leave no physical injuries on a victim’s neck. After researching the issue and seeking input from law enforcement in 2017, Gross and Kelker voted to support MacDonald’s effort to make strangulation a standalone felony in Montana. The statute is among the nation’s most effective and evidence-based mechanisms for preventing domestic violence homicides.

Recognizing that our antiquated stalking statute was difficult to enforce, Kelker and MacDonald supported Senator Gross’ major overhaul of Montana’s stalking statute in 2019. All three voted in support of a bill that finally allows law enforcement the ability to prosecute revenge porn. All three took the time to listen to victims of these offenses and gain the necessary insight to effectively advocate for them with their colleagues.