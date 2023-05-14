I applaud Rep. Matt Rosendale for being one of the strongest advocates for fiscal responsibility in D.C. As negotiations between the White House and Republicans have had little success, our congressman has continued to voice strong solutions that will keep the U.S. from defaulting on its debt.

Both parties admit that defaulting on our nation’s debt is the wrong course for the U.S. But unless Democrats are willing to cut back on their erratic spending, a deal will not be reached. Montana’s small businesses are at serious risk of becoming targets for higher taxation if negotiations don’t move forward. This means higher costs of goods and more dependency on federal programs that will ultimately mean higher taxation for all Montanans.

Montanans cannot and should not have to deal with the shocking effects of these political games. I urge Sen. Tester to vote yes on the bill that was passed in the House and to work with Republicans to do whatever is necessary to raise the debt ceiling and cut back on federal spending.

Edward Hill

Havre