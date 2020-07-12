Letter to the editor: Follow guidelines to stop virus

This letter is to thank Governor Bullock for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. His honesty, intelligence, and common sense continue to be much appreciated.

Thanks also go to those who are making an effort to help curb the virus by following the recommendations of our health professionals. The recommendations have not been an easy sell, but as the body count continues to rise, most people seem to be getting the message that the pandemic really is due to a virus and not a dark political or religious conspiracy.