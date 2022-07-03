Letter to the editor: Fond 4th of July memories

Many years ago the Laurel merchants and volunteer fire department put on the first 4th of July parade and fireworks celebration. There were emblazoned kids T-shirts and prizes. Who could pass that up? And to this day the best fireworks in the state.

We decorated a very large cardboard box as a “jack-in-the-box” set in a wagon with “Jack” being my 5-year-old, red-headed, freckled brother Pat, both of us dressed as clowns. I was to pull the wagon with my bike, pull a rope attached to the lid and “Jack” would pop up to woo the crowd.

Demonstrating at the staging area, I pulled the rope, Pat popped up and we won $5. We would be in penny candy all summer.

Before the start, two mounted cowboys lined up behind us. Their horses nibbled on the box and I “accidentally” (that’s what I told my mother) pulled the rope. Pat popped up only to be eye-to-eye and nose-to-nose with the horses. The startled horses bolted and bucked off their riders. They moved the horses elsewhere. Pat, scared out of his wits, grabbed the rope knot inside the box, and pulled it shut, hanging on for dear life for the entire parade route with the crowd yelling at me to “Pull the rope! Pull the rope!”

“Pat! The horses are gone!” But no amount of promises or threats would change his mind. “Once burnt…!” To add to my humiliation, mom gave Pat the whole $5.

James (Jim) Norris

Billings

