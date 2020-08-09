Letter to the editor: Food bank has come a long way

Sheryle Shandy, Felicia Lehman, along with a multitude of volunteers at the Billings Food Bank have done a yeoman's job of supplying food to all in need, no questions asked. I feel fortunate to watch the growth of the food bank under Sheryle's leadership. I was amazed to see all of the cars and trucks lined up for food. Sheryle is a treasure in our community. She has surrounded herself with many people who share her vision. I was one of the first food bank board members and I am beaming with pride to see how far the food bank has come. Please support the Billings Food Bank.
Lisa Larr
Billings
