You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Food bank has come a long way

Letter to the editor: Food bank has come a long way

{{featured_button_text}}

Sheryle Shandy, Felicia Lehman, along with a multitude of volunteers at the Billings Food Bank have done a yeoman's job of supplying food to all in need, no questions asked. I feel fortunate to watch the growth of the food bank under Sheryle's leadership. I was amazed to see all of the cars and trucks lined up for food. Sheryle is a treasure in our community. She has surrounded herself with many people who share her vision. I was one of the first food bank board members and I am beaming with pride to see how far the food bank has come. Please support the Billings Food Bank.

Lisa Larr

Billings

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News