Letter to the editor: For a safer community, vote to overturn recreational marijuana

Current news is sad. Mass shootings and local violent crimes are becoming commonplace. Drugs are usually involved as a dispute source or reason for criminal actions.

Every credible counselor I have ever heard considers marijuana a "gateway drug." Making it legal for recreational users is illogical. Yes, if we make it illegal, some will obtain it anyway. But, the harder we make it to obtain, we may be able to prevent many from starting destructive habits.

Ask yourself, "Why have outside sources supported legalization of marijuana in Montana?"

The answer to this question is greed! Greed on the part of those attempting to dupe us with misleading numbers. While I understand we would receive revenue from taxes accompanying this measure, the amount received pales in comparison to actual societal costs of drug usage.

During discussion of this issue the informed voice of Chief St. John pointed out actual costs of drug use far exceeds proposed revenue. These costs involve increased crime, bankruptcy, use of welfare including Medicaid, and family break-ups. True costs are enormous, not easily calculated, and include anomie of citizens unable to hold jobs, lacking the ability to commit and motivate themselves to a life as being productive members of society. Numbers presented favoring marijuana legalization are very questionable. Secondary low paying part-time jobs with few benefits are presently abundant. The multiplier effect referred to is grossly overstated having no relation to reality.

For a safer and better community, vote to overturn the current legalization of recreational marijuana.

David Krueger

Billings

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0