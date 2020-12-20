Letter to the editor: For the party, not the people

I do not approve of our state officials, Governor-elect Greg Gianforte and Attorney General Tim Fox, signing the Texas lawsuit to throw out millions of votes in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin to overturn a fair and free election. This action went against the will of the people that overwhelmingly chose President-elect Joe Biden to replace an ill-suited president.

Is this what we should expect during the foreseeable future with this leadership? These leaders should be representing Montana and its citizens, not catering to President Trump and the Republican Party. This shows that this leadership doesn’t believe in a commitment to democracy and is perfectly comfortable invalidating millions of votes cast by American citizens.

It also shows a bias towards the party and not for the people. When Governor-elect Gianforte takes his oath of office, will he make decisions based on the will of the people and the citizens of Montana or for the party that he has sworn allegiance to? This is supposed to be a “Government of the People, By the People, and For the People.”

Darlene Enriquez

Laurel

