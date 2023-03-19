Once again we are being ‘returned’ monies (Montana’s undeclared ready reserve) by the current Montana administration. I wonder how soon Montanans will realize, that was money in the bank. I can remember, several years back, a similar refund was made. Then Montana was soon driven into the red by the likes of “fires, etc.,” with not enough money to cover bills. Then an apparent “woke” was elected and brought Montana out of the red and into the black (taxes). How soon will Montanans recognize there is a political party for “We the People” and not just the party’s recognition/photo op?

We look at a recent headline, “Silicon Valley Bank,” and what is happening there. It appears to be due to some regulation laxation versus a previous foresight. An extreme comparison, yes, but having funds available makes for easier solving of the unexpected. I would rather have Montana with funds available, than get hit, at an unknown later date, to come up with an unknown amount of funds (reintroducing tax increases). Foresight is a lot better than hindsight. Get ready.

I used “woke” previously, because there is one political party using it consistently to describe the other party’s activities as “woke”! I have watched several D.C. representatives ask the using party for the ‘definition’ of woke. No one can define it, just use it, as “that’s the latest thing” (fad).

After you receive your “refund,” ask your representative, “How much they got?” Surprise.

George D. Nilson

Billings