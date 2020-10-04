Letter to the editor: Forest City facts

I would like to make a few comments in regards to President's Trump statement about "Forest Cities in Europe" which he made on Sept. 29 during the first presidential debate.

1. People in Europe do not live in forests. They live in cities, towns and villages just like people do here in the United States. And just like here some cities, towns and villages might be surrounded by forests or woods.

2. Since 2014 the European Forest Commission has granted the title of "European Forest City" to the city which hosts the annual EFI conference. This year the conference will be held in October in Bonn, Germany and it will be designated as the "Europe Forest City of 2020.”

3. Thirty-five percent of the European landscape consists of forest. The EFI goal is to make the population aware of the products and services the forests provide and the well-being it provides to the urban areas. In addition the goal is to maintain and sustain healthy forests as this is an elementary eco system which supports crucial services such as supporting critical resources like water and soil and plays a key role in adaption and mitigation of climate change.

There were 1,708 forest fires in Germany alone in 2017/2018. They jumped fourfold in two years.