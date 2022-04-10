Letter to the editor: Former BN and MRL employees deserve more

In 1987, what is now Burlington Northern Sante Fe railroad leased its Montana south line to Montana Rail Link, a paper-only company created by Denny Washington. Washington actually purchased nothing. The lease agreement was a sham put together by Richard Bressler, BN’s CEO, to slash labor costs.

Some 1,300-plus BN employees were eliminated. MRL hired about 650 employees at lower wages to replace them. BN guaranteed Washington enough rail traffic to make his line profitable. The deal saved BN hundreds of millions in wages over 35 years. This was actually Bressler and Washington’s second deal in Montana. Bressler, previously an executive for ARCO, cut the deal for Washington to buy the Anaconda mine properties, which helped make Denny a billionaire.

A month after the MRL deal went through, Bressler attempted to sell the entire north line from St. Paul to Seattle to another paper-only company. Fortunately, BN employees stopped that sham in court. Regrettably, guys like Bressler and Washington never have to see the downside to their ventures. Lost jobs mean broken lives. Displaced BN workers suffered lost homes, myriad divorces, one suicide and two killed in accidents. Sad.

BN recently announced it was buying back its MRL lease from Denny for $2 billion. If he had any compassion, Denny would donate some of that $2 billion to former BN employees who were eliminated and the MRL employees who built his railroad. Just 10%, $200 million, would give every employee over $100K. Frankly, they deserve something.

Leo Barsanti

Billings

