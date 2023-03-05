We have the privilege of working as physician consultants for the Fort Peck Reservation Tribal Program, Health Promotion Disease Prevention (HPDP). We are astounded by how much the Tribe has accomplished, building preventative services to keep their children healthy.

Montana Medicaid Expansion has been key, expanding these much-needed services.

Acute illnesses are addressed in school-based clinics by HPDP employees and telemedicine pediatricians. Children don’t have to miss school; parents don’t have to miss work. Emergency room visits decreased 32%, hospitalizations decreased 30.2%, graduation rates increased from 65% to 84%.

Children undergo teeth cleanings in dental suites within the schools. A mobile dental unit travels also across the reservation.

Behavioral Health services are integrated into schools, through HPDP. Now, more children are able to receive the counseling they need. Suicide rates have dramatically dropped over the past five years. Licensed addiction counselors provide education to students, preventing future substance abuse.

Nutritionists provide one-on-one counseling and group cooking classes.

Recently, HPDP opened the Thundering Buffalo Health and Wellness Center, a state-of-the-art recreation center, where children participate in physical activities. Now children have a safe venue where they have fun and decrease idle time, which inherently prevents risky behaviors.

Long standing poverty, neglect, and historical trauma have left many reservation communities with a legacy of ill health and hopelessness. The Fort Peck Tribe has proven, when sufficient resources are made available, they gather creativity and determination to correct health and social problems.

Pepper Henyon, MD and Roman Hendrickson, MD

Bozeman