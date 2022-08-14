Letter to the editor: Forward Movement promotes civil discourse

Through actively inclusive civil discourse we are first creating political change at the community level by advocating for ranked choice voting, open primaries, and independent voting district commissions. By partnering with other pro-democracy organizations to endorse nonpartisan elected officials that support our principles and goals, and becoming a fulcrum in Congress to fill in the middle ground between extremes, we can give power back to voters and their communities without the dark money fueled feud between the extremists who’ve taken hold of our system.

These leaders will maximize good by creating dialogue-built bills, a vibrant democracy, and advocating for the freedom of all people. We stand for all things that create thriving communities, economies, and improved quality of life for everyone regardless of anything that does not cause harm to others; color, race, creed, religion, gender, sex, marital status, disabilities, physical appearance, likes or dislikes. Through community engagement, education, and open communication we can vote for and elect leaders who represent more than just the most extreme of us. That is our goal. That is our platform. If you’re ready to join the discussion, join at ForwardParty.com.