Letter to the editor: Founders would be disappointed in Trump

Patrick Henry warned us. When our Founding Fathers defined the office of the presidency in the Constitution, declaring it to last four years and end on inauguration of the new president, Henry thought there should be some mechanism for removing the president if he wouldn't go peacefully. Apparently nobody else thought such an outrage would happen. And for 240 years, it didn't. In fact, a diligent search by scholars at the Center of Presidential History at Southern Methodist University could find no parallel anywhere in our history for what's happening this year.

President Trump claims voter fraud and election misconduct, demanding recounts going to courts more than 30 times, insisting the election was "stolen" from him. He has tried to convince election officers and legislators to nullify election results and declare him the winner. Is he trying to incite riots, see blood on the streets, bring chaos to the country, stage a coup? Many believe this is a dangerous time for democracy. At the very least, Trump causes citizens to doubt the integrity of elections and endangers national security.