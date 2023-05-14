Accepting the Sunday, May 7 Guest Opinion by three Republican legislators of the amazing job that they did in the last legislative session is like taking the word of the fox who has been selected to guard the hen house that "everything is just wonderful."

If you go inside, you are going to find a lot of dead chickens and feathers inside and in a week or two you will wonder where the eggs went. The only ones eating omelets will be the governor and his Republican cronies. I'm sure they believe in their hearts that they are doing the will of God, but my advice to them is to get buried in their bikinis because I believe St. Peter has other plans for them.