Letter to the editor: Fox is the true leader

As a lifelong rancher, Main Street business owner, hunter/angler, and veteran legislator, who has served in both the Montana House and Senate, I ask all Montanans to consider your positions from a strategic angle, when you cast your votes in the upcoming primary elections. With the U.S. Senate race also now in play, we need candidates who have a track record of winning big races. Hands down, governor candidate Tim Fox is the one Republican in a statewide race, with that track record. Tim Fox and his running mate Jon Knokey both have a long history of tapping into the knowledge, and experience of business and community leaders, while building coalitions. They are currently building a Montana United initiative, to shape policy that makes sense to the very people who make a living and enjoy a lifestyle that is uniquely Montana. They have reached out to a broad spectrum of Montanans like no other team in this race. Tim Fox also understands what is important to fellow Montanans. Because number one, he is a Montanan, and he listens intently to the very people who live with the effects of the policy that’s created by our elected leaders. This is a mark of a true leader, and someone who has earned my support to serve as Montana’s next chief executive. I respectfully ask you to join me in voting for the team that makes all Montana the real winner, Tim Fox and Jon Knokey.