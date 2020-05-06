Letter to the editor: Fox is the true leader

As a lifelong rancher, Main Street business owner, hunter/angler, and veteran legislator, who has served in both the Montana House and Senate, I ask all Montanans to consider your positions from a strategic angle, when you cast your votes in the upcoming primary elections. With the U.S. Senate race also now in play, we need candidates who have a track record of winning big races. Hands down, governor candidate Tim Fox is the one Republican in a statewide race, with that track record. Tim Fox and his running mate Jon Knokey both have a long history of tapping into the knowledge, and experience of business and community leaders, while building coalitions. They are currently building a Montana United initiative, to shape policy that makes sense to the very people who make a living and enjoy a lifestyle that is uniquely Montana. They have reached out to a broad spectrum of Montanans like no other team in this race. Tim Fox also understands what is important to fellow Montanans. Because number one, he is a Montanan, and he listens intently to the very people who live with the effects of the policy that’s created by our elected leaders. This is a mark of a true leader, and someone who has earned my support to serve as Montana’s next chief executive. I respectfully ask you to join me in voting for the team that makes all Montana the real winner, Tim Fox and Jon Knokey.
Sen. Jeff Welborn
Dillon
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!