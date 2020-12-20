Letter to the editor: Fox leaving with stain on legacy

Attorney General Tim Fox, shame on you! I was stunned and frankly embarrassed when you dragged Montana into this administration’s last-ditch, ridiculous lawsuit to overturn the election results and negate the fundamental right of free speech in the form of voting of thousands of Americans. Your attempt to camouflage your reasons by saying you wanted clarity on the questions of Texas AG Ken Paxton raised is laughable. Really? You must think we are as gullible as this administration does.

Whether you are a Democrat or a Republican, this should have been seen for what it was: an attempt to undermine the very core of our democracy. We are a free nation in every concept imaginable. Yes, we are not a perfect nation and we have our flaws but our heart is good and our intentions noble, or at least they used to be. We are also a strong nation founded on faith in God with laws to protect and guide everyone and this was profoundly shown this week when the Supreme Court ruled on the side of democracy and not autocracy. Unfortunately, you now leave the office with the stain of capitulation on your legacy. Again, shame on you!