Letter to the editor: Fox should be ashamed

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox has joined our state in a lawsuit brought by the State of Texas to try to get the U.S. Supreme court to throw out the ballets of four swing states. Mr. Fox should be ashamed. U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr has stated publicly that the entire U.S. Justice Department has found no widespread fraud — a statement that will likely get him fired by President Trump. Fox's reasons for doing this are not based on any facts that he has, but are politically motivated. He has embarrassed not only himself but our whole state. He should leave politics forever.