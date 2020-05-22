Letter to the editor: Fox should be Montana’s next governor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Montana’s next governor should be someone who cares about Montanans and is looking out for what is best for us. Tim Fox is that person. Fox was born in Billings and grew up in Hardin, went to college at the University of Montana, and is the Montana attorney general. It does not get more Montanan than that. Fox cares about the people of Montana, he is willing to meet with Montanans: individuals, groups and organizations. Unlike some other Republican candidates who will not make time for real Montanans.

Fox supports our Second Amendment rights, which is important for our hunters and people who enjoy the outdoors. Fox is a proponent of Montana’s agriculture industry as a base for Montana’s economy. Our governor needs to support Montana ag, or we run the risk of hurting farmers and ranchers across the state. Fox showed he cares about Montana ag by sending a letter to Attorney General Barr asking the federal government to investigate meat processors for price manipulation. One of Tim Fox’s priorities is working with the federal government to expand and enhance our trade relationship with other countries benefiting Montana’s farmers and ranchers.

Fox has spent many hours meeting with people around the state to focus on developing an economic policy from the bottom up, creating well paying jobs.