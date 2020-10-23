Letter to the editor: Fox sportcasters were out of line

As a spouse of a military veteran who served 28 years, I felt like I had an obligation to set the record straight about Troy Aikman and Joe Buck’s comments about the military flyover before the Packers/Buccaneers game on Oct. 18. Having experienced firsthand the sacrifice that our family and members of the military community make every day so that ungrateful people can blothiate about a flyover is nauseating. If they had been more informed, they would have realized that these exercises are done for training purposes.

Furthermore, Aikman’s statement a day later in response to getting caught on a hot mic is certainly disingenuous. Any “unwavering patriot,” as he described himself, would never suggest that a lot of jet fuel was getting wasted or sarcastically comment about our tax dollars at work. Aikman’s excitement about the termination of these “little flyovers” after Harris/Biden win illustrates his contempt for patriotism. I have never witnessed a president who loves his country more than Donald Trump, and we can be assured that he would never do away with flyovers.